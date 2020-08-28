Crews are continuing efforts to contain multiple wildfires currently burning in the area. Progress has been made to contain the Meacham Complex fires near Pendleton, while the Rattlesnake Fire near Dayton continues to spread.
The Meacham Complex includes several fires including the Hager Ridge, Horse and Horseshoe Ridge fires located about 25 miles southeast of Pendleton.
The fires are burning about 268 acres and are 40% contained as of this morning.
According to a report by the Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team, “Many of the smaller fires within the southern branch of the Meacham Complex are contained and in patrol status or have been declared out.”
Firefighters plan to continue to build containment lines and perform mop up duties.
The report says unless unexpected growth of the fire is seen, no further updates reported are expected to be made. The fires were started by a lightning storm on Aug. 19.
Meanwhile, the same management team is fighting the fire burning 13 miles southeast of Dayton. This fire continues to grow. Containment, however, had improved to 40% this morning after being listed at 0% Thursday.
The fire is burning 475 acres.
According to a report from the management team, “The fire is creeping and backing, continuing to burn through some heavier fuels, brush, natural regeneration timber and stringers of timber, but also burning itself out in some areas.”
Firefighters plan to strengthen and improve the containment line along the Rattlesnake Trail. A helicopter is assisting with water drops to cool hot spots.
Several resources have been brought in to fight the fire, including several crews, a Hot Shot crew, several Grangeville smokejumpers and the helicopter.
This fire also started Aug. 19 during a lightning storm.
People using the forest are encouraged to be aware of fire restrictions and public-use restrictions, available on the Blue Mountain Fire Information blog.