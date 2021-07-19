Washington and Oregon officials updated fire information and weather conditions early the morning of Monday, July 19, noting hot and dry weather conditions are expected to persist through the week, meaning fire danger ratings are pointed at the “extreme” category.
Over the weekend, firefighters have contended with low moisture levels that are making conditions worse as they fight multiple fires in the Umatilla National Fires, including the Green Ridge Fire near Walla Walla and fires burning near Asotin and Troy, Ore.
Green Ridge Fire
The Turkey Tail and Green Ridge fires that began from lightning strikes on July 7 in the Umatilla National Forest are being managed as the Green Ridge Fire.
As of 7:13 a.m. Monday, this fire about 30 miles east of Walla Walla was continuing to spread, primarily into the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness, where there are “very limited opportunities” to create an indirect containment line, according to the Umatilla National Forest Service incident command site.
The blaze is burning about 1,570 acres in steep, remote and rugged terrain. Nearly 300 people working on the fire that is putting wilderness, residences and recreation facilities at risk. About 15% of the perimeter flames are contained, and the estimated full containment date prediction is Aug. 31.
Officials said weather concerns include a chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday and increasing westerly wind on Thursday.
Elbow Creek Fire
In an update from Sunday, July 18, it’s reported firefighters continue to battle the Elbow Creek Fire in the Grande Ronde River drainage near Mud Springs, about 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla.
The fire is burning on both sides of the Grande Ronde River and is on or threatening Umatilla National Forest lands, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest lands, Vale District Bureau of Land Management lands and Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands.
This blaze is now estimated to have burned 9,000 acres after starting on July 15, and is burning in grass and timber. The fire’s cause is under investigation and there are more than 340 people working on it.
Winds and hot temperatures contributed to fire activity on Saturday, pushing the fire rapidly to the northeast, where communities have been evacuated.
The fire, now at more than 11,900 acres, continues to spread to the northeast and plans call for firefighters to focus on establishing access points to the fire and securing an anchor point where firefighters can build containment lines. Resources on scene include hand crews, dozers, multiple engines and water tenders. Additional firefighting resources are arriving Monday, including support from the Lick Creek Fire, burning on the Pomeroy Ranger District.
About 10% of the perimeter is contained, officials said.
Lick Creek Fire
The Lick Creek Fire has burned about 71,500 acres and its perimeter to the north and east, along the South Fork of the Asotin Creek and Peola road, is contained and remains in patrol status.
The blaze is about 20 miles southeast of Asotin, Wash., and has 476 people working on it. There are 22 water tender rigs, five bulldozers and 34 engines on site, officials said in an update at 9 a.m. Monday.
Strong northern winds have tested an established fireline on the southeast edge of the blaze, sending embers from trees to the interior of the fireline.
Crews continued to maintain and improve that fireline and will patrol day and night the area for now.
Due to historically high temperatures and available fuel for the fire, a red flag warning — a period of caution for unusually dry conditions and higher wildfire risk — starts Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning, when dry lighting and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Officials said weather conditions have the potential to create funneling and channeled winds that could blow embers over the fireline and create isolated torching of trees on the interior of the fireline.
Plans call for securing and strengthening fire containment lines Monday, and aerial operations will be looking for spot fires outside the contained fireline, plus identifying hotspots.
The Lick Creek Fire has slowed down to creeping and smoldering, and there localized hot areas with some minimal fire activity in unburned areas inside the fireline. The potential for fire spread or growth is minimal at this time.