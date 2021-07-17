DAYTON — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office issued Saturday evening, July 17, a Level 1 evacuation notice for areas in the south and east of the county near the growing Green Ridge Fire.
Level 1 means "get ready." People are warned that current or projected threats from the oncoming fire are severe. Residents with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock should begin making arrangements.
The Green Ridge Fire, burning just east of Walla Walla and south of Dayton, had consumed 1,067 acres as of Saturday morning. The acreage had nearly doubled overnight from 595 acres on Friday.
The Level 1 evacuation notice encompasses all lands south and east of the following described area:
- Beginning at the intersection of County Road 9233 (Tucannon Road) and County Road 1931 (Hartsock Grade Road/Maloney Mountain Road.
- South on County Road 1931 to the forest boundary.
- West and south along the forest boundary back to County Road 1931.
- West along County Road 1931 to its intersection with County Road 1424 (at Eckler Mountain Snow Park).
- South on County Road 1424 (Kendall Skyline Road) to the forest boundary where Forest Service Road 46 begins.
- South on Forest Service Road 46 to the Midway Campground then east to the Columbia/Garfield County line.
- North and west along the Columbia/Garfield County line to the point of beginning.
Columbia County residents can sign up for the Code Red notification. This notification system alerts residents of important or crucial time-sensitive information that impacts the county.
Subscribers to Code Red receive a phone call or text message or both when there is an emergency that impacts Columbia County and its citizens.
To subscribe click on the following link to be taken to the Code Red enrollment page on the Columbia County Website.