Morning moisture helped dampen the Green Ridge Fire burning in the Blue Mountains, fire officials said Saturday, Aug. 21.
The fire burning about 20 miles south of Dayton and 30 miles east of Walla Walla was 35% contained with more than 29,000 acres consumed, officials reported Saturday.
The containment estimate was at 31% Friday morning and just 19% earlier in the week.
“Fire behavior is down right now, but we’re still being hyper-vigilant,” said Shay Rogge, operations chief for the Green Ridge Fire, in Saturday’s video update posted online.
Rogge said about ¼ to ⅓ inches of rain fell on the southeastern border of the fire’s containment zone.
The Lick Creek Fire, burning to the east of the Green Ridge Fire, remained at 97% containment with more than 80,000 acres burned, according to fire officials.
Rogge said that even though the Lick Creek Fire hasn’t had much activity in the past couple weeks, they are still actively monitoring it, especially in the center of the containment zone.
“There is some green vegetation that still could catch on fire,” Rogge said of the Lick Creek Fire. “So we haven’t turned our backs on this.”
Rogge said they are still not declaring full containment on the northern reaches of the Green Ridge Fire near the Tucannon River corridor and are keeping many resources there.
Rogge said the western flanks of the fire hasn’t moved for quite a while. The eastern containment line connects to the Lick Creek Fire’s area.
Rogge said to the south of the fire lines is the scarring from previous fires that would help firefighters contain the blaze if it moves that direction, but he said he was skeptical there would be that much activity.
The forecast from the National Weather Service in Pendleton called for much cooler temperatures over the weekend for the Blues with lows in the low 40s and highs in the lows 60s for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Some rain was also possible again Saturday evening, forecasters noted.
The rain also cleared out a lot of smoke from the air. According to Air Now, a free online tool from the EPA, air quality across all southeastern Washington was in the “good” range.
Hazy skies are not predicted to return until at least Tuesday, according to the Air Now forecast.