Much of the Umatilla National Forest will reopen to the public Wednesday, Aug. 4, including Heppner and North Fork John Day Ranger District lands and part of the Walla Walla Ranger District, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The Pomeroy Ranger District will remain closed. Walla Walla Ranger District lands north of Forest Service Road 64 and east of Forest Service Road 63 will also remain closed. Both areas may remain closed for weeks, the U.S. Forest Service said in the Monday, Aug. 1, statement. However, both roads themselves will re-open to the public, allowing entry to Jubilee Lake Campground.
The Umatilla National Forest was closed to the public on July 16 due to severe risk of fire and a number of active wildfires that were already requiring hundreds of firefighting personnel to be deployed to the area.
With recent rain and a slowing pace of new fires across the forest, the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that the lands would reopen to public entry.
However, fire danger within the Umatilla National Forest is still extreme, and campfires are strictly prohibited.
Except for motor vehicles, no internal combustion engines, including chainsaws, are allowed.
Off-road or off-trail vehicles are not permitted on roads that are not free of standing grass or other flammable material.
Smoking is only allowed in enclosed vehicles or buildings, developed recreation sites or in cleared areas.
And electrical generators are only allowed in certain circumstances.
For more information about the restrictions, call the hotline at 877-958-9663.
Violating closures or fire restrictions is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, six months in prison or both.