Firefighters continue making progress in containing the Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, and reported a third-straight day of increase containment after weeks of slow going.
The fire grew by fewer than 500 acres Thursday, Aug. 19, and had burned a total of 39,235 acres as of Friday, Aug. 20.
Containment increased to 31% Friday, nearly double the 19% containment estimated Tuesday, Aug. 17. The fire, which was started by lightning in the Blue Mountains six weeks ago, lingered at 15% containment for more than a month.
The fire’s “minimal growth” Thursday occurred primarily along the southern flank, according to a daily report from Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black, which is currently overseeing the fire.
This continues a days-long trend as the fire’s western and northern perimeters see little change. Containment lines to the fire’s north continue to hold, so crews and heavy equipment have been rerouted to the south.
Firefighters will finalize a strategic plan Friday for the areas south and east of the fire, identifying areas where contingency lines have the highest probability of holding back the fire. Cooler temperatures and possible rain, a feature of the last week, is expected to help tamp down the fire’s growth Friday.
The fire grew by fewer than 400 acres Wednesday, Aug. 18, and had burned a total of 38,787 acres as of Thursday, Aug. 19. Containment ticked up to 29% Thursday, up from 26% Wednesday and 19% the day before, a marked improvement after weeks of 15% containment.