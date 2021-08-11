The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, had burned 24,091 acres and remained at 15% contained as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, with “minimal growth” after days of relatively rapid expansion.
An inversion layer in the area and a lack of wind caused smoke from the fires to settle in the Walla Walla Valley and is expected to remain through Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to climb Tuesday and throughout the week.
The fire grew by around 900 acres Monday, Aug. 9, primarily in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness, as crews continued to work to keep the blaze from progressing north of Forest Service Road 4022.
Monday’s lighter winds and moderate temperatures allowed firefighters to continue their efforts drawing containment lines on the northeast side of the fire.
Crews continued work Tuesday to strengthen fire lines north of forest road 4022. The road has acted as a buffer for the fire, but high winds over the weekend created a number of spot fires north of the forest road.
If weather conditions allow, firefighters will proceed with controlled burns to remove pockets of fuel between the fire’s northeastern edge and the road to widen the buffer and prevent future spotting.
Evacuation notices issued over the weekend for Columbia County remain in effect.