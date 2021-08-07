Officials have ordered immediate evacuation of areas north and west of the Green Ridge Fire burning in the Umatilla National Forest south of Dayton and east of Walla Walla.
A Level 3 evacuation notice — "leave immediately" — was issued by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Aug. 6, for areas beginning at the northern Umatilla National Forest boundary, from Tucker Road to the Garfield County Line.
The evacuation extends to the western forest boundary, south of the Walla Walla Road and North Touchet Road intersection. The intersection of the two roads is diagonal to Midway Campground at Skyline Drive.
The evacuation notice extends east through Horse Ridge Trail to the Garfield County line.
All people within those areas must immediately evacuate.
A Level 2 evacuation notice was also announced for all areas northwest of Chase Mountain to where Walla Walla Road and North Touchet Road intersect within the Umatilla National Forest boundary, the release stated.
Those in Level 2 areas should be alert and ready to leave at any time, and if people in Level 2 areas feel their safety is threatened, they should leave instead of waiting for an official evacuation order.
Also a Level 1 evacuation notice to prepare for possible evacuation was given to areas north of the Umatilla National Forest boundary following Maloney Mountain Road into Hartsock Grade Road, as well as places east and south around the Garfield County line and back to the forest boundary, according to the release.
Gusty winds from a cold front passing through the area Thursday night also brought light rains and lightning. Containment lines were tested when winds carried embers about 1½ miles across the fire line causing spot fires at the 46 Road and Drop Point 261, according to InciWeb.
Crews responded quickly, getting a rough line around this spot, and monitored it due to several large snags in the vicinity. Another spot fire occurred at the bottom of the Tucannon River drainage east of the Panjab Campground.
These new fires were pushed across the line by a southwest wind causing the fire to spot and make a run on the north side of the Tucannon River.
About 14 separate lightning strikes were detected during the cold front’s passing, and firefighters are now prioritizing resources based on the values at risk and potential of new fires.
As of Aug. 6, the fire is currently 15% contained, and it has burned 13,498 acres. There are 336 personnel working this site.