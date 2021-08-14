The Green Ridge Fire, burning about 30 miles east of Walla Walla and 20 miles south of Dayton, grew again Friday night into Saturday morning, Aug. 14, but began moving primarily south, fire officials reported Saturday.
Gusting winds, hot temperatures and low visibility from smoke are expected to cause issues for firefighters over the weekend.
One potentially positive thing about the increased smoke was that it helped moderate the surface temperature a bit. A cold front moving in Sunday could push out the smoke, but also increase fire activity, firefighters said Saturday.
Some of the 499 crew members are moving to the southern limits of the fire to try to find sustainable areas for containment lines, and firefighters on the north and west of the fire are trying to hold current lines as the blaze remained at 15% containment Saturday morning.
The lightning-caused fire is now more than 32,000 acres in size. The fire’s growth was primarily on the southern perimeter and predicted winds from the northwest were expected to drive the fire south and east Saturday afternoon, officials noted.
The fire approached the western slopes of Mount Misery on Friday and swept through Oregon Butte.
The Oregon Butte Lookout was saved from destruction by fire crews as it was wrapped in protective material and aircraft support was provided, according to a video posted by fire officials Friday. The tree line about 100 yards away from the lookout was damaged by the fire.
The fire’s activity to the north — where large flare-ups had threatened campgrounds and properties along the Tucannon River corridor last weekend — was minimal Friday afternoon, partly thanks to intentional burns conducted this week, fire officials noted.
According to Inciweb, firefighters were optimistic about the eastern flank of the fire as it has run into land already scarred by the Lick Creek Fire, slowing it down because ground fuels have already burned up.
The Lick Creek Fire remained at 96% containment with more than 80,000 acres burned, according to Inciweb.
There are 27 firefighters working that lightning-caused fire with Sept. 1 as the predicted date of full containment.