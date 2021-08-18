After months of halting progress and steady growth on the Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, fire containment saw its first significant increase in a month, from 16% to 26% as of Wednesday, Aug. 18. Containment had for weeks sat at 15%.
The Green Ridge Fire grew by around 800 acres Tuesday, Aug. 17, the smallest amount in recent days, and had burned a total of 38,410 acres as of Wednesday morning. Fire officials hope that cooler, wetter weather, which began Tuesday and is expected to linger throughout the week, will help to calm fire behavior.
The fire’s growth in recent days has primarily been southward, and that trend continued Tuesday as the fire burned along the drainages between steep mountain ridges. The fire is expected to continue moving slowly to the southeast due to winds from the northwest.
Meanwhile, established fire lines to the north of the fire continue to hold, and the fire made no progress to the west and north. Crews continue to be transitioned from the fire’s northern side to the south, and heavy equipment will continue to be on area roads Wednesday.
Firefighting personnel will also continue improving a fire line along Hansen Ridge Road to prevent the fire from moving further east.
The Green Ridge Fire’s incident command, Rocky Mountain Team Black, planned to host a community update Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Laundry/Shower House across from Wenaha Bar and Grill in Troy, Oregon. The event will not be livestreamed due to broadband constraints.