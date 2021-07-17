Crews continued to fight multiple fires in the Umatilla National Forest on Saturday, July 17, with the Green Ridge Fire near Walla Walla nearly doubling in size from Friday and fires burning near Asotin and Troy, Ore., continuing to gain ground.
Officials on Friday temporarily closed the entirety of the National Forest as fears of more fires starting swelled with extremely hot and dry conditions in the Blue Mountains.
Firefighters are battling over 80,000 total acres of fire in the Blue Mountains, in three different locations.
Elbow Creek Fire
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, the Elbow Creek Fire began about 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla in Oregon. The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office began to evacuate the communities of Eden Bench and Troy on Friday afternoon.
This wildfire is burning on the Walla Walla Ranger District in the Grande Ronde River drainage near Mud Springs and is threatening lands managed not only by the Umatilla National Forest but also the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, Vale District Bureau of Land Management and Oregon Department of Forestry.
By Saturday morning, the Elbow Creek Fire was estimated to have burned 10,941 acres in grass and timber.
Friday’s battle with the blaze included work by helicopters and air tankers to slow the spread of the fire to the north and south, while crews aided in structure protection, according to officials.
Additional information regarding evacuations is available through the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office at 541-426-3131 or by monitoring the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Green Ridge Fire
The Green Ridge Fire, burning just east of Walla Walla and south of Dayton, had consumed 1,067 acres as of Saturday, officials reported.
Firefighters working the scene included 280 total personnel. Resources on the scene included seven crews, one helicopter, six engines, one bulldozer and three water tenders. The wildfire was 15% contained.
At the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Dayton on Thursday, July 15, various fire officials provided information about the nearby wildfire to residents.
Washington Department of Natural Resources wildland firefighter Jacob LeBaron described to the community in Dayton on Thursday how these are unprecedented conditions since the area is in a historical drought and heat wave.
Northwest Team 7 Incident Commander Jason Loomis shared that Washington and Oregon are regionally at wildfire preparedness level five, which is the highest level of wildfire activity.
Fire Behavior analyst Eric Johnson discussed how the conditions in the area have impacted the fire.
“The saving grace on this fire has really been that we haven’t had much wind so far, and it really hasn’t gotten highly unstable, so the fire has behaved fairly moderately,” said Johnson. “The challenge is that it’s really, really steep.”
More information on the Green Ridge Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628.
Lick Creek Fire
The Lick Creek Fire had burned 68,153 acres by Saturday, officials reported.
The wildfire was approximately 2 miles southwest of Asotin and about 30% contained.
On Saturday, 611 total personnel were fighting the fire. Resources on the scene included 14 crews, 58 engines, 11 bulldozers, 29 water tenders and one masticator, which is a machine for grinding or pulping material.
Evacuation zones, fire perimeter maps and more information on the Lick Creek Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7615.
Washington Smoke Information reported “good” levels of air quality in the city of Walla Walla on Saturday, July 17.