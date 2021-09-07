The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew a little less than 300 acres Monday, Sept. 6. As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, it has burned 41,421 acres and remains 40% contained.
Much of the fire’s growth in recent days has been spurred by increased winds in the southwest corner of the Green Ridge Fire, near Godman Guard Station. Firefighters have utilized helicopter drops of water and fire retardant as well as dozer lines to limit the fire’s spread.
Fire crews continue to work to extinguish flare-ups outside of the fire’s established perimeter with the assistance of helicopter bucket drops. Amid warmer temperatures and mild winds, firefighters are patrolling established fire lines and conducting mop-up activities.
Fire officials continue to ask the public to stay clear of firefighting operations and to drive safely in the area around the Green Ridge Fire. Some roads remain closed with barriers, and fire crews and equipment are traveling on other forest roads.
Level 1 evacuation notices (be ready, stay aware) remain in effect in Garfield, Columbia and Asotin counties.