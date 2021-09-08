The Green Ridge Fire, burning 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew a little less than 300 acres Monday, Sept. 6. As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, it has burned 41,421 acres and remains 40% contained.
The fire has now burned for over two months in mountainous wilderness after being sparked July 7 by lightning.
While the fire’s growth has been mild in recent weeks, it continues to gain ground, burning more than 440 acres Tuesday, Sept. 7, and pushing southward. As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Green Ridge Fire has consumed 41,867 acres and remained at 40% contained.
No erratic fire behavior was observed Tuesday, though infrared detectors did report hot spots cropping up along the fire perimeter.
Firefighters continue to patrol the fire line, conducting mop-up operations and searching for hot spots throughout the area. They will be assisted by helicopter bucket drops along the fire’s southwestern edge.