Two weeks ago, the Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, was burning more than 1,000 acres of mountain wilderness per day. On Aug. 13, it burned more than 3,000 acres, and nearly 5,000 acres were lost Aug. 8.
In the last two days, it has burned less than 70 acres.
Aided by wetter and cooler weather in the last week, firefighters have more than doubled containment to 35% as the fire that had burned a total of 39,490 acres as of Wednesday, Aug. 25, continues to slow.
Even as sunny skies and lower relative humidity Tuesday, Aug. 24, dried out fuels, fire activity has continued to wane, with only 19 acres of new growth Tuesday. That drying trend is expected to continue, however, possibly contributing to higher fire activity and increased smoke.
Crews have completed the removal of heavy equipment and miles of firehose from contained portions of the fire’s western and northern perimeter, a sign of confidence in containment lines that have proven resilient in the last week. That equipment will be cleaned and redistributed to other incidents across the U.S. West, where numerous large fires burning for months have strained firefighting resources.
Fire personnel continued work Tuesday to shore up remaining uncontained portions of fire line to the west and north. Three fire suppression modules continue to monitor fire activity on the southern side of the fire, where much of the fire’s most aggressive growth occurred earlier in the month.
Rocky Mountain Team Black, the Type 2 Incident Management Team overseeing the firefighting effort at the Green Ridge and Lick Creek Fires for the last two weeks, will be handing over command to Northwest Team 8 Thursday morning.
“Team Black greatly appreciated the cooperation from the local agencies and the warm welcome we received from the community during our time on the Green Ridge and Lick Creek Fires,” said Team Black Incident Commander Troy Hagan.