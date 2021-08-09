After spreading steadily since it began more than a month ago, the Green Ridge Fire saw explosive growth over the weekend, burning an additional 10,000 acres since Friday, Aug. 6, for a total of 23,126 acres as of Monday, Aug. 9.
The fire about 30 miles east of Walla Walla and south of Dayton has remained at 15% contained for weeks.
The rapid growth seen on Saturday and Sunday was driven by gusty winds pushing to the east and north, with the fire’s eastern edge touching the western edge of the Lick Creek Fire, which has been largely contained for weeks.
That portion of the Lick Creek Fire, in Garfield and Asotin counties, has little fuel left for the Green Ridge Fire to burn, creating an anchor point for crews to dig further containment lines, according to fire officials.
Despite merging in some spots, the two fires continue to be considered separate incidents, according to fire officials.
High winds also created numerous spot fires north of Forest Service Road 4022, also referred to by fire officials as the 22 Road, which runs east and west and has previously provided a northern containment line for the Green Ridge Fire.
Crews made significant progress Sunday, Aug. 8, in containing those isolated spot fires and continue to work on stopping the fire’s spread north of Forest Service Road 4022.
If conditions allow, crews will consider intentionally burning remaining pockets of vegetation to the south of the road to discourage the fire from butting up against that barrier.
The fire in recent days has also encroached into the Wooten State Wildlife Recreation Area, which is separate from Camp Wooten State Park.
A Level 3 evacuation notice — leave immediately — remains in effect for areas beginning at the northern Umatilla National Forest boundary, from Tucker Road to the Garfield County line. The evacuation extends to the western forest boundary, south of the Walla Walla Road and North Touchet Road intersection.
The evacuation notice extends east through Horse Ridge Trail to the Garfield County line.
A Level 2 evacuation notice — be prepared to leave at any time — also remains in effect for all areas northwest of Chase Mountain to where Walla Walla Road and North Touchet Road intersect within the Umatilla National Forest boundary.
A Level 1 evacuation notice — get ready to leave if conditions worsen — remains in effect for areas north of the Umatilla National Forest boundary following Maloney Mountain Road into Hartsock Grade Road, as well as places east and south around the Garfield County line and back to the forest boundary.
Lick Creek Fire
The Lick Creek Fire remains at 80,421 acres burned and is 90% contained. No change has been reported for this incident in recent weeks.
Crews continue to survey the area to determine the fire’s effect on the local ecology and geology, including soil burn severity and the potential for future flood events.
Elbow Creek Fire
The Elbow Creek Fire, in Wallowa County, has not shown any growth since July and remains at 22,960 acres burned. It is 95% contained. Crews continue mop-up and suppression repair efforts.