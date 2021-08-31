The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, continues to slowly burn in mountain wilderness almost two months after it was sparked by lightning on July 7.
The fire grew by nearly 300 acres Monday, Aug. 30, as high winds tested the strength of containment lines and aided the burning of islands of unburned fuel within the fire’s perimeter. As of Tuesday, Aug. 31, the fire had burned 40,059 acres and is 39% contained.
Containment lines to the fire’s west and north held Monday despite gusty winds, and no spot fires were detected beyond those established lines. Firefighters continued Tuesday to monitor those contained borders and conduct mop-up operations in those areas. Cooler weather and calmer winds Tuesday are also expected to aid in firefighting efforts.
Additional progress was made Monday in establishing control lines in the southeast corner of the fire near Diamond Creek Road below Mount Misery. Crews intend to extent containment lines from this area going south, then cutting to the west to coral the encroaching blaze.
Fire equipment continues to be redirected from the Green Ridge Fire, which has burned slowly in recent weeks, both to other areas of the fire and to other firefighting operations across the American West. Fire officials urge the public to stay clear of firefighting operations and to drive safely on outlying roads, where crews may be attempting to transport personnel and equipment.