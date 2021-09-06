The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, has grown a little more than 500 acres since Friday, Sept. 3, to about 41,123 acres as of Monday, Sept. 6.
As of Sept. 6, it is 40% contained.
Growth of the fire is due to an increase in wind speed in the southwest corner of the fire near Godman Guard Station.
Firefighters used helicopter drops and improved dozer lines Sunday to limit the spread in the area. Firefighters from other parts of the fire assisted, while others continued mop up duties.
On Monday, firefighters were scheduled to continue to extinguish flare-ups with the assistance of helicopter bucket drops, continue mop up duties and continue to patrol the established fire line.
Level-1 evacuations remain in place in Garfield, Columbia and Asotin counties. A level-1 evacuation means residents there should stay aware of changes in the fire and be prepared to leave if ordered to.
Firefighting efforts are being led by the Southern Area Incident Management Gray Team, under the command of Incident Commander Mitch Ketron.