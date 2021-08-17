The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, has burned 37,599 acres and remained 19% contained as of Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The fire grew by over 1,000 acres Monday, Aug. 16, as gusty winds tested fire lines to the north and pockets of fuel burned between outstretched fingers of the fire that grew out of the southern perimeter over the weekend.
There was minimal growth to the north of the fire Monday, as a fire line along Forest Service Road 4022 proved effective after days of intentional burn operations to strengthen that northern boundary. With that northern fire line holding over the last 48 hours, some firefighters will be reassigned to the southern perimeter of the fire. Heavy equipment was expected on nearby roads throughout Tuesday as resources were shuffled to the fire’s southern flank.
Temperatures dropped precipitously through the valley Monday night, and accompanying moderate winds are expected to help with dispersing the smoke that has lingered over the surrounding area. As of Tuesday afternoon, the air quality index for Walla Walla improved to a “Good” rating for the first time in days.