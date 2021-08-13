Fighting the Green Ridge Fire

From a video on the Green Ridge Fire page on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021: “In addition to using helicopters for ignitions, others, like this Blackhawk, are being used to support firefighters on the ground and to help cool the edges of the fire line as the firing operation progresses. These ignitions will remove fuel between the fire’s edge and the fire line on the ridge.”

 Screenshot

The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, has burned 26,648 acres and remains at 15% contained as of Thursday, Aug. 12. The fire grew by around 1,400 acres Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Most Umatilla National Forest lands in Oregon were set to reopen Friday, Aug. 13. The Walla Walla Ranger District, which had remained partially opened, will close in its entirety starting Friday.

With this amended closure order, all Umatilla National Forest lands in Washington state will be closed to the public.

Firefighters continue intentional burn operations between the northeastern edge of the fire and Forest Service Road 4022, removing unburned pockets of timber and grass fuels in the area.

Crews will also work to improve fire lines and building secondary contingency lines north of Forest Service Road 4022. Spot fires were detected over the weekend north of the road, which has served as a buffer to the fire’s northward progression, as high winds pushed embers in that area.

With firefighting resources spread thin throughout the state and country, crews are strategically allocating firefighting personnel and equipment across the fire.

The northern perimeter remains the highest priority for firefighters as crews attempt to stop the fire’s spread toward residential and developed park resources.

Reporter covering agriculture, Walla Walla city and county government, and other topics.