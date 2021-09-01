The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew by just over 200 acres Tuesday, Aug. 31, and has burned a total of 40,272 acres as of Wednesday, Sept. 1. It is 39% contained.
Lower winds and relatively higher humidity Tuesday aided firefighting operations in the Blue Mountains, where the Green Ridge Fire and neighboring Lick Creek Fire were sparked in early July by lightning strikes. While the Lick Creek Fire has been 100% contained and has not grown in several weeks, the Green Ridge Fire directly to its west has proven more intractable.
A lot of dead and downed trees from previous fires, insect infestations and steep, mountainous terrain continue to make fighting the Green Ridge Fire a literal uphill battle. Heavy volumes of fuel to the fire’s south have contributed to prolonged growth. However, the fire’s southern edge is moving into more discontinuous fuels, which may aid fire crews in building containment lines.
The fire’s northern and western perimeters have held in recent weeks, as crews continue to monitor containment lines to limit future threats to residential and recreational properties to the north. Firefighters hope to continue to build on containment lines Wednesday, digging in along the southeast corner of the fire from Jefferson Springs to Diamond Peak Trailhead.
While the fire’s southern edge has proven the slowest to corral, fire officials hope to finalize a long term management strategy to contain the fire’s southward spread.
Within the fire’s perimeter, where not all fuel has burnt, crews also continue to work to protect assets and resources such as the Oregon Butte and Clearwater lookouts, Clearwater guard station, Turkey Trail structures and communication infrastructure.