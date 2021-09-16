The Green Ridge Fire, burning in the Blue Mountains 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew by over 1,200 acres in the last week and remains at 40% contained. As of Thursday, Sept. 16, the fire has burned 43,465 acres since it began in early July.
Fire activity has been relatively mild during the last week, with a slight uptick in fire behavior Tuesday, Sept. 14, when a dry and hot day contributed to the fire’s growth to the southwest. Firefighters have focused their efforts on directly attacking the fire along its southern perimeter and improve containment lines to the west and south.
Personnel on the fire have continued to slowly shrink, with 192 men and women fighting the fire last week and 148 on the scene as of Thursday. The Umatilla National Forest team will assume management of the Green Ridge Fire on Friday and the Southern Area Incident Management Gray Team, which has been managing the fire since Sept. 4, will be cycled out.
Fire officials are hopeful that rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast for the weekend will help to moderate the Green Ridge Fire; however, officials stressed that the amount of rain forecast will not be sufficient to end the region’s protracted fire season.
Most of the Umatilla National Forest has been reopened to the public effective Thursday, though access to some roads and trails around the Lick Creek, Green Ridge and Elbow Creek fires is prohibited.
Fire officials also caution the public to stay clear of fire-blackened areas due to the risks of trees that may fall without warning, scalding hot stump holes, and other hazards. Officials urge the public to maintain situational awareness when traveling and hiking in fire-damaged forests.
