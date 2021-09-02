The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew by less than 200 acres Wednesday, Sept. 1, and has burned a total of 40,416 acres as of Thursday, Sept. 2. It is currently 39% contained.
On Wednesday, firefighters worked along the northeast corner of the fire to locate and mop-up hotspots, areas where the fire may have passed through but continued to smolder. A ten-person Wildland Fire Module planned to perform similar procedures Thursday on the fire’s southwest corner.
As the interior of the fire continues to consume areas of unburned fuel, columns of smoke are expected to be visible from some distance. Fire crews will continue patrol and mop-up operations along the entire perimeter of the fire.
Temperatures remain relatively low and humidity relatively high in the fire area, though winds were expected to gust up to 16 mph in the afternoon.