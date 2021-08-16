The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, has burned 36,328 acres and was at 19% contained as of Monday, Aug. 16.
The seemingly intractable fire, which has burned in rugged and difficult terrain for more than a month when it was first sparked by lightning, grew by around 6,500 acres since Friday morning. It had lingered at only 15% contained for more than a month, as crews struggled to strengthen fire lines to keep the blaze in check.
Containment improved marginally over the weekend to 19%. The marginal improvement came as fire lines were finalized on the southeast perimeter along Kendall Skyline Road, as well as where the eastern edge where the Green Ridge Fire met the already burnt footprint of the Lick Creek Fire.
To the north of the fire, containment lines along Forest Service Road 4022 were tested Sunday by gusty winds but held. That road has acted as firefighter’s primary northern barrier against the fire, and crews had worked for weeks to strengthen the containment line with intentional burn operations between the road and the fire’s northern edge.
Most of the land burned over the weekend was located along the southern portion of the fire, continuing a week-long trend of southward growth. Those fingers of fire growth jutted out of the fire’s southern edge toward Mt. Misery, Diamond Peak, and over the top of West Butte. The fire is expected to continue to grow Monday as those southern fingers merge.
The weather is expected to cool for the next several days, and gusty winds are expected to improve air quality and reduce smoke density in the Walla Walla Valley.