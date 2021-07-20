Three major fires continued to grow in the Umatilla National Forest overnight, with fire crews making slow progress Tuesday, July 20, in containing the wildfires amid dry and windy conditions.
Reports of possible thunderstorms through Wednesday and strengthening winds from the west on Thursday threaten to add to existing fire danger and are of concern to fire officials.
Green Ridge Fire
By Tuesday, July 20, the Green Ridge Fire about 30 miles east of Walla Walla had burned 2,068 acres. It remained at 15 percent contained. Though the fire is the smallest of the three burning in the national forest Tuesday, crews have struggled to overcome steep wilderness conditions, including snags left over from previous fires in the area. Due to the difficult terrain, crews are working on establishing control lines some distance from the fire's active edge.
There are 322 personnel fighting the fire. Pacific Northwest Team 3 took command of the fire Tuesday morning, relieving the previous crew after day of continuous suppression efforts. Crews will work to further establish an eastern boundary in advance of westerly winds later in the week.
A Level 1 Evacuation Notice, meaning residents should be ready for possible evacuation, remains in effect for a broad area north of the fire.
Lick Creek Fire
The Lick Creek Fire in Asotin County had burned 73,190 acres and was 45 percent contained as of Tuesday, July 20.
Fire crews continue to work to secure the perimeter to the south, southwest and west sides of the fire, while the northern and eastern perimeters are being patrolled. The fire’s southern boundary remains the most active, but subdued winds Monday allowed crews to make further progress in containing the blaze, said Operations Section Chief Nathan Goodrich in a Tuesday update.
There are 444 total personnel fighting the Lick Creek fire.
Elbow Creek Fire
The Elbow Creek Fire, located 17 miles northwest of Wallowa, had burned 17,260 acres as of Tuesday, July 20. Containment is estimated at 15 percent, a slight improvement over Monday.
The fire grew into the Deep Creek and Sickfoot Creek drainages overnight. Crews are primarily focused on strengthening containment lines on the south and west sides of the fire, while firefighters working on the north and east sides of the fire are transitioning into mop-up operations.
As with other fires in the area, subdued weather Monday allowed crews to make progress on containing the Elbow Creek Fire.
“I sure feel a lot better today than I did yesterday,” said Incident Commander Link Smith in a Monday update. “I think we’re going to make good progress on it.”
However, possible thunderstorms in the area remain a threat to continued progress on the fire.
Level 3 and 2 Evacuation Notices issued by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Sunday remain in effect. Wallowa County Commissioners are asking residents to stay away from the areas of Promise and Troy to allow firefighters access to the fire areas.
All Forest Service lands, roads, and trails within the Umatilla National Forest remain closed due to extreme fire danger. On Tuesday, July 20, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced that all lands east of the Cascades managed by the state Department of Natural Resources will be closed effective midnight on Friday, July 23, due to fire danger and drought conditions.
Washington Smoke Information reported "good" levels of air quality in the city of Walla Walla on Tuesday, July 20. Air quality has fluctuated from "good" to "moderate" in the last week due to wildfire smoke.