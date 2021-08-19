The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, continues to slow its progress through steep wilderness in the Blue Mountains as firefighters working to contain the blaze are aided by cooler, wetter weather.
The fire grew by fewer than 400 acres Wednesday, Aug. 18, and had burned a total of 38,787 acres as of Thursday, Aug. 19. Containment ticked up to 29% Thursday, up from 26% Wednesday and 19% the day prior, a marked improvement after weeks of 15% containment.
Continuing a week-long trend, the Green Ridge Fire’s growth was predominantly southward. Firefighters and heavy equipment continue to be relocated to the fire’s southern and southeastern flanks after containment lines to the north proved resilient. However, resources are strained by severe fires burning across the American West, and firefighting efforts are being prioritized where containment is most easily achievable.
Rain on the fire’s east side helped to minimize growth on that perimeter Wednesday. However, the weather was expected to be dryer and warmer Thursday than earlier in the week, likely contributing to an uptick in the fire’s growth moving into the rest of the week.
The fire is expected to continue smoldering uphill as it is pushed by upslope winds from the northwest. Crews will work Thursday to improve containment lines on Hansen Ridge Road, as well as continuing to buffer Forest Service Road 4022, which has proven to be a strong containment line against the fire’s northward movement.