Progress has been made on some regional wildfires, but others continue to push back against containment efforts. The following are updates as of Tuesday evening, Aug. 3.
Green Ridge Fire
The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, has steadily grown since it was sparked by lightning on July 7. It had burned 11,449 acres and remained at 15 percent contained as of Tuesday.
Crews continue to be deployed in the area, with 382 personnel dedicated to fighting the fire. Efforts are being made to preserve the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed, plantation reforestation sites, protected plants, recreation areas and fisheries.
Numerous cultural, archaeological, and historic sites, farming, high-value agricultural lands, a remote automatic weather station and a radio signal repeater site are also threatened.
Lick Creek Fire
The Lick Creek Fire, located 20 miles southwest of Asotin, has virtually stopped growing in recent days after burning around 80,421 acres.
It remains at 90% contained as crews monitor the area for post-fire dangers, including the potential for future flooding and runoff.
Elbow Creek Fire
Crews have made substantial progress containing the Elbow Creek Fire in recent days. It has burned 22,960 acres in Oregon's Grande Ronde River Valley, up around 50 acres from Wednesday, July 28. It is estimated at around 95% contained, up from 50% last week.