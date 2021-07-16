Crews continued to fight three large fires in the Umatilla National Forest on Friday afternoon, July 16, as extremely hot and dry conditions spurred officials to temporarily close the entirety of the National Forest.
Effective immediately, the public is prohibited from entering any part of Umatilla National Forest, including National Forest lands, roads, trails and recreational facilities.
Meanwhile, firefighters are battling over 76,000 total acres of fire in the Blue Mountains, in three different locations.
Elbow Creek Fire
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, the Elbow Creek Fire began about 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla in Oregon. The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office began to evacuate the communities of Eden Bench and Troy on Friday afternoon.
This wildfire is burning on the Walla Walla Ranger District and is threatening lands managed not only by the Umatilla National Forest but also the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, Vale District Bureau of Land Management and Oregon Department of Forestry.
By Friday afternoon, the Elbow Creek Fire was estimated to have burned 9,000 acres and is burning in grass and timber.
Additional information regarding evacuations is available through the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office at 541-426-3131 or by monitoring the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Green Ridge Fire
A public meeting took place at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Dayton on Thursday, July 15, evening to discuss the Green Ridge Fire, burning east of Walla Walla and south of Dayton. Presentations were given by multiple officials describing the fire situation to citizens.
On Friday, July 16, the Green Ridge Fire had burned 595 acres. There were 280 total personnel fighting the fire. Resources on the scene included seven crews, one helicopter, six engines, one bulldozer and three water tenders. The wildfire is 15% contained.
Washington Department of Natural Resources wildland firefighter Jacob LeBaron described to the community in Dayton on Thursday how these are unprecedented conditions since the area is in a historical drought and heat wave.
Northwest Team 7 Incident Commander Jason Loomis shared that Washington and Oregon are regionally at wildfire preparedness level five, which is the highest level of wildfire activity.
Fire Behavior analyst Eric Johnson discussed how the conditions in the area have impacted the fire.
"The saving grace on this fire has really been that we haven't had much wind so far, and it really hasn't gotten highly unstable, so the fire has behaved fairly moderately," said Johnson. "The challenge is that it's really, really steep."
More information on the Green Ridge Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628.
Lick Creek Fire
The Lick Creek Fire had burned 66,601 acres by Friday after, and firefighting operations were focused on the southwest portion of the fire.
The wildfire was approximately 2 miles southwest of Asotin and about 30% contained.
On Friday, 686 total personnel were fighting the fire. Resources on the scene included 15 crews, 58 engines, 11 dozers, four water tenders and 23 masticators, which are machines for grinding or pulping material.
Evacuation zones, fire perimeter maps and more information on the Lick Creek Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7615.
Washington Smoke Information reported “good” levels of air quality in the city of Walla Walla on Friday, July 16.
The Snake River Complex Fire, 20 miles south of Lewiston, was burning 102,866 acres and was 12% contained on Friday.
The Chuweah Creek Fire, in Okanogan County, was burning 34,694 acres and 20% contained.