Three wildfires have burned 107,000 acres in the Blue Mountains. The Green Ridge fire is 15% contained, while the Elbow Creek Fire is now 50% contained, and the Lick Creek Fire remains at 90% contained.
Green Ridge Fire
The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, has grown rapidly in the last week, burning 7,846 acres of wooded wilderness as of Wednesday, July 28. The blaze has more than doubled in size since July 21, when it was estimated to have burned 3,248 acres, and has remained at 15% contained.
Crews may struggle to contain the fire due to many factors, including steep terrain. The immediate area also has not had significant fires in recent years, and when compounded by regional droughts, plentiful fuels and dry conditions could make fighting the fire challenging, said Dan O’Connor, Fire Behavior Analyst for California Interagency Incident Management Team 12, during a briefing Wednesday evening.
Crews continue to build primary and backup control lines around the fire, and are using air-dropped fire-retardant and water, intentional burns, previous years’ fire scars and old fire containment lines to help aid in current suppression efforts.
Hotshot crews, specialized units that have experience with working in remote and rugged terrain, have been deployed in the southern and eastern portions of the fire in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness.
In total, six crews with a total of 228 personnel and equipped with more than a dozen pieces of heavy-equipment have been sent to combat the quickly growing blaze.
A Level 1 evacuation area remains in effect for parts of Garfield County. For further information, contact Garfield County Emergency Management Director, Tina Meier, or Sheriff Drew Hyer at 509-843-3494.
Elbow Creek Fire
Crews have made significant progress in the last week containing the Elbow Creek Fire, which is now at 50% contained. Approximately 22,901 acres have burned as of Wednesday, July 28, up from 18,599 acres last week.
The Elbow Creek area for which the fire is named remains the focus for firefighters. Crews continue to suppress spot fires in the area and connect containment lines around the primary fire.
Evacuation levels within Wallowa County remain unchanged, with Level 2 evacuation levels in the Eden Bench and Promise communities and Level 1 evacuation levels in the Troy community. Two residences and four minor structures have been destroyed in the fire.
Lick Creek Fire
Lick Creek Fire remains at 90% contained and has burned a total of 80,392 acres as of Wednesday, July 28. Continued smoke will be visible as unburned pockets of fuel within the fire continue to burn. Crews will continue to monitor and patrol the perimeter until full containment is achieved.