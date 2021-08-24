The Green Ridge Fire continues to slowly grow in the Blue Mountains 30 miles east of Walla Walla, with an additional 49 acres burned Monday, Aug. 23.
The fire, which has burned for more than six weeks, has consumed 39,471 acres of mountainous wilderness as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, and is 35% contained. Despite warming temperatures and drier conditions Monday, fire growth remained minimal due to residual moisture from the weekend’s light rains.
Crews continued work Monday to mop up uncontained fire line on the fire’s western and northeastern perimeters. While containment did not increase from 35% Monday, fire officials are optimistic that containment will increase in those areas in coming days.
Three fire suppression crews will work Tuesday on the fire’s southern flank, which has seen the most growth in recent weeks. Those crews will monitor fire activity and engage any new fire growth that may occur.
Winds are expected to increase as a cold front moves over the area, and a drying trend will continue in the mountains east of Walla Walla, bringing lower relative humidity and potentially increasing fire activity.
With diminished fire activity in recent days, evacuation notices have been lowered in areas north of the fire. This area includes Clearwater Tower, Stentz Springs and Rose Springs, where evacuation notices have been lowered from Level 3 (leave now) to Level 2 (be ready to leave at any time).