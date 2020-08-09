By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Multiple agencies responded Saturday afternoon to a wildfire in the southeast hills just outside Milton-Freewater. The first call came at about 1:30 p.m. for a blaze that was climbing the hills in the Nichols Canyon and Marie Dorion Park area, both close to Walla Walla River Road that ends at Harris Park.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire District took the incident lead, assisted by Milton-Freewater Fire Department, East Umatilla Fire and Rescue and Pendleton Fire Department.
Chief Rick Saager, of the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire District, said the blaze spread to about 350 acres.
The fire was considered under control by 4:30 p.m., after waxing and waning over the course of the afternoon. The flames responded to wind, jumping a road and going this way and that, Saager said.
Nonetheless, the fire only devoured wheat stubble and one old, small garage, he said.
A number of area families were temporarily evacuated and livestock was relocated, according to community social media posts.
No more details were available at press time.