Whitman College student Kaitlynne Jensen has been selected for a Newman Civic Fellowship.
The class of 2023 politics major is one of 212 college students from across the country who form the 2021-2022 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows.
The academic year-long program that promotes personal, professional and civic growth is awarded in spring by Boston-based nonprofit Campus Compact, according to a release from Whitman College.
“I am looking forward to getting to work alongside people who share the same passion and love for social change and service that I do,” said Jensen, who identifies as a working-class student.
“I am especially excited to be able to focus on a project of my choosing and be given the guidance, support and resources I need to make it happen,” she said.
Whitman President Kathleen Murray nominated her fro the fellowship.
“Kaitlynne is extraordinary in her civic leadership for many reasons,” Murray wrote in her nomination letter. “Her parents raised her just 12 miles down the highway from Whitman College and introduced her to the simple yet consistent acts of helping neighbors and generously donating to the local food bank. Learning about real needs in her community and about nonprofit organizations and their missions at a young age has had a formative impact on Kaitlynne’s personality, skills, values and plans for her future.”
Students selected for the fellowship from Campus Compact member institutions are leaders at their schools who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing their communities.
Jensen began her college career by participating in Whitman’s Summer Community OutReach Engagement program, an in-depth learning experience focused on community needs in Walla Walla and how organizations can work collaboratively to address complex issues.
Since then, she has helped register high school students to vote, addressed a city council meeting about injustices in funding distribution and led a fundraiser to donate menstrual products to local nonprofits. She’s also worked with civil rights education initiative Whitman Teaches the Movement and Spanish-speaking volunteer group Bilingual United, served as a weekly mentor to a fourth-grader and is a resident advisor for Whitman’s Stanton Hall.
Over the course of the year, she will participate in virtual training and networking opportunities to gain skills and connections needed to create large-scale positive change. The fellowship also provides students with pathways to apply for scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.