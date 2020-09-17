The Whitman Mission National Historic Site begins hosting weekend hours at its visitor center Saturday.
With guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus state and local public health officials, access to the operation is expanding.
On Saturday and Sunday the site will reopen its visitor center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The park’s picnic area, trails and grounds continue to be open daily between sunrise and sunset.
“It has been encouraging to see visitors exploring the park’s picnic area, grounds and trails over the past few months” Acting Superintendent Charles Beall said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to future opportunities as we invite visitors back into our museum, theater and bookstore.”
According to the announcement, the operational approach is centered on each facility function and service in order to ensure compliance with public health guidance.
Visitors are encouraged to plan their visits by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips.
Guests are asked to observe social distancing guidelines by maintaining 6 feet of space from other guests and wearing face coverings when social distance can’t be maintained.
Guests are also encouraged to watch the 25-minute park film on the web before visiting at https://go.nps.gov/whmi/film. Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at nps.gov/whmi and social media channels.