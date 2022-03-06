A 20-year-old Whitman College student died in a skiing injury on Saturday, March 5, at the Anthony Lakes ski area in North Powder, Oregon, according to a news release from the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Ella Carr crashed into trees high on the northwest slope of Gunsight Peak, an 8,342-foot peak southeast of the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, according to the report.
At approximately 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Union County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a seriously injured skier at Anthony Lakes. Search and rescue teams from Union and Baker counties responded along with the La Grande and North Powder fire departments and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement.
Ski patrol and other staff from the nearby Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort also came to their aid. This group was able to quickly meet at the base of the mountain and head up the steep slope of Gunsight Peak while others were having less success accessing the crash site because of the terrain.
A Life Flight medivac helicopter was ordered, along with a hoist-capable medivac helicopter from the Oregon Army National Guard in Salem due to the steep terrain and reported severity of injuries, according to the release.
Utility terrain vehicles with tracks and snowmobiles were used to reach the base of the peak, but the slope of the peak itself was accessible only by foot due to hazards and steepness of terrain, the report stated.
About one hour and 20 minutes after the initial call was received, ski patrol and Anthony Lakes staff had climbed up the approximately 38-degree steep slope and reached Carr. They transported her down the steep slope and met with incoming medical personnel, but here paramedics confirmed that Carr had died, according to the release.
