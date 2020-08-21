A COVID-19 testing trailer drew crowds of Whitman College students, staff and faculty members on campus Thursday for free COVID-19 testing.
Personnel from Lynx Healthcare and Aark Labs, a medical services organization, will test 1,000 people by the end of the event, 364 showed up the first day the service was available and around 600 people have been tested so far.
The tests are paid for by Whitman College, which requires Whitman community members to be tested for coronavirus before going on campus when the semester begins next week.
This event offered those required tests, but testing could be done elsewhere with submitted results, as long as it took place on or after August 12.
Whitman College is offering primarily remote instruction this fall, and many employees are still working from home.
However, some members of the Whitman community are returning to Walla Walla and will be on campus.
Healthcare workers will be administering tests from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every day through Saturday on the side street of Boyer and Merriam streets in front of the college’s health center.
The general public is allowed to sign up online to get a test done during the event but will have to pay for their test through insurance or about $100 out-of-pocket.
Lynx Healthcare and Aark Labs is based in the Tri-Cities but have been traveling by trailer to “answer the call for COVID-19” in Seattle, Portland, Spokane and other regional areas, said Isaac Butts, vice president of marketing for the organization.
“We just wanted to be able to make it accessible to ease people’s fears during this time and make people feel confident in getting back to work and getting back to school,” Butts said.
Originally, Lynx Healthcare and Aark Labs was a pain management group already equipped with a molecular lab, but since COVID-19 outbreaks began, the organization converted two trailers into mobile testing sites and went where they were needed.
“We wanted to be able to serve the community in this region, and it’s grown. Now we are serving the nation,” Butts said. “We are sending our kits around the country to help organizations.”
Those who wish to get tested through the mobile site for the coronavirus sign up through the organization's website, go to the testing site, fill out a form, show their ID, and have their nose swabbed.
In a matter of minutes, the process is done, and results are sent virtually in 24-72 hours.
Staff and those getting tested wear masks, and the two people administering the tests are fully dressed in personal protective equipment.
Ravishanker Narayan, an international student from India at Whitman College who got tested today, said the process was easier and quicker than he expected.
He said he wanted to get tested before the next school year starts, so he knows he is in good health.
“I decided to get tested because I haven’t yet been tested, and right before the school year starts, I feel like it’d be easier if I knew, as opposed to finding out later on and being completely uncertain about the circumstances … I’d rather be healthy as the school year is on,” he said.
Barb DeLauter, an administrative assistant at the Harper Joy Theater at Whitman College, said she was just curious when she decided to get tested for the coronavirus.
“You hear you can be a carrier, and I don’t want to pass it onto anyone,” DeLauter said.
She said she thinks everyone wants to know if they have the coronavirus.
“Our primary goal is to keep everyone safe,” DeLauter said.
“The college hopes that offering the testing not only helps prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Whitman community, but also helps protect the entire Walla Walla community and our area's healthcare infrastructure,” said Gillian Frew, the media relations strategist at Whitman College.
“For the limited number of students, staff and faculty who will be returning to campus in some capacity, we felt it was imperative to ensure they have a negative COVID test in addition to our policies on masks and physical distancing.”