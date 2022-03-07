￼ fundraiser to support the relocation of Ukrainian refugees fleeing into Poland has been launched by Grzegorz “Greg” Lecki, a local Polish-American resident and Whitman College’s Director of International Student and Scholar Services.
“More and more people arrive every day, and my worry is that over time this is going to become an overwhelming situation,” Lecki said in an interview. “But for now they are getting help.”
More than 1.5 million refugees have fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began in late February, over a million of whom have arrived in Poland, according to estimates by the United Nations.
The vast majority of refugees are women, children and men over the age of 60, after Ukraine declared martial law and prohibited Ukrainian men aged 18-60 from leaving the country.
Proceeds from the GoFundMe, which can be located at gofund.me/e26089c1, will go to the Polish Humanitarian Action non-governmental organization to assist displaced Ukrainian families seeking shelter in Poland, which borders Ukraine.
The Ohio-based Polish American Club, a nonprofit Lecki once helped to run, will act as intermediary for the funds.
Lecki, a Polish immigrant who became a U.S. citizen over three years ago, has been helping to bring international students to American universities for more than a decade, including many from Ukraine and elsewhere in Eastern Europe, he said.
His work in this field began at Ohio State University, which has a world-renowned agricultural sciences program and heavily recruited students from Ukraine, a major global producer of wheat and sunflower.
Through his work, Lecki developed networks of professional colleagues, former students he once brought to the U.S., and friends living in Ukraine and in Poland.
“This time has been so difficult for me on a psychological level because I get these phone calls from all of my former colleagues, business partners and friends who are unable to get out (of Ukraine),” Lecki said.
“Friends and friends of friends have been calling me, with family members arriving at the Polish borders, uncertain where to go.”
Lecki said he has been coordinating with contacts in Poland, including former students, who are helping pick up refugees as they arrive in that country, dropping them off at immigration centers and grabbing medical supplies on their way to pick up more people.
Many arriving from Ukraine have left family members behind due to the prohibition of military-aged men leaving the country, Lecki said. One family Lecki has been communicating with has sent their children out of the country, he said, while the mother has refused to leave her husband behind.
“These people are very scared,” he said. “This Tuesday, I know of four women who arrived with four small children — they hadn’t slept for almost a week, they couldn’t remember their own names.”
“Having someone waiting at the bus station, calling them while they’re en route and almost guiding them by hand, it is very impactful, and it is so much needed.”
During his time at Ohio State, Lecki became involved with the Polish American Club, which promotes Polish culture in the Columbus, Ohio, area. That organization is collecting funds from a number of sources and sending them to the specified aid groups in Poland.
A previous fundraiser Lecki launched late last week, which would have also provided funds to purchase medical supplies for Ukrainian defense organizations, was suspended due to a GoFundMe rule against directly supporting any war effort.
The current fundraiser appears to comply with GoFundMe guidance, which allows for charity to support refugees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.