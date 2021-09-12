One by one, the classic cars cruised into town for the return of Wheelin' Walla Walla Weekend and its 25th anniversary.
Of course, it had to rain, Friday, Sept. 10, the first day of festivities.
In the 90 days leading up to Friday, the National Weather Service in Pendleton reported less than 1 inch of measurable precipitation total.
Not to worry — a little rain didn't stop the cars from shining.
And by Saturday, the sun came out to play, too.
Hundreds of people lined the streets around town for the car cruise around Walla Walla and thousands turned out again for the main event, the Show 'n Shine.
Hot rods, muscle cars, exotics, classics, motorcycles and more rolled onto the Main Street corridor in the morning as eager car enthusiasts from around the region showed off their wheels to an equally eager crowd.
The 25th annual event was a hold over from last year as COVID-19 precautions canceled the premiere event for the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
Brian Gaines, of Walla Walla, who helps with the event, organized an impromptu cruise last year.
This year's cruise was a return to normal and it was also a return for long-awaited rain in the drought conditions of southeastern Washington.
It didn't dampen the spirits for participants, however.
Tony Weeks, of Walla Walla, drove the cruise for the first time in his 1989 Jaguar XJS convertible with a V-12 engine. He and his wife, Patty Weeks, were thrilled to join in.
"It's really cool with the top down," Tony Weeks lamented as the rain came down hard on his convertible top.
The car was displayed in a show for the first time Saturday, too.
Patty Weeks said she first spotted a 1989 Jaguar XJS at the Frankfurt Car Show in Germany, when the vehicle was brand new. Tony Weeks fell in love with the car as well.
Several years later, he found a slightly used one for sale nearby — the exact make and model.
He considered selling it at one point after using it as a commuter car for years, but his son pushed him not to, and now the Weeks got a chance to show off the cherry red coupe for all to see.
It's just one example of the many love letters, in vehicle form, that were on display as Wheelin' Walla Walla Weekend rode again.
Just before the event's award ceremony Saturday afternoon, attendees paid tribute to 9/11 with a brief ceremony. Firefighters, state troopers, police officers and at least one military member lined up on the plaza on South First Avenue.
An honorary color guard from the Walla Walla Fire Department presented the flag and a plane flown by Mark Small of the Honor Project flew overhead with a colored smoke trail afterward.
A moment of silence was held and the crowd of hundreds fell eerily silent for the only time all weekend.
The jubilation returned as live music from the Downtown Foundation's Summer Concert Series played into the evening, with music from Gary Winston and the Real Deal and Michael Tomlinson.
Organizer Cindy Widmer, with the Downtown Foundation, said they were thrilled to return to action this year and happy to see car enthusiasts hit the streets again.
Widmer said at least 427 cars participated.
Downtown Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said, despite the shadow of COVID-19 and a little rain, the weekend was a bright spot. She said she was especially grateful the entire event could be conducted outdoors.
"It was a great day," Witherington said.
