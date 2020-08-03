About 150 bales burned in a standing wheat fire Sunday afternoon that blazed through 300-400 acres in Touchet near Touchet North Road.
The fire started around 3:25 p.m. and appeared to be started by farming equipment. Walla Walla County Fire District 6 responded to the scene, according to Fire Chief Otis Garbe.
No one was injured and no structures were involved, but one combine was damaged and a power pole was burned, Garbe said.
The city of Walla Walla and College Place fire departments as well as Walla Walla County fire districts 3,4,7 and 8 responded as well.
The fire was contained within a couple of hours, Garbe said.