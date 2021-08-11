The U.S. Senate’s passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure package could move Walla Walla County one step closer to securing some major road and bridge projects, but a few hurdles need to be cleared before the finish line is visible on any funding.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said under the Senate’s agreement, Washington state is slated to receive about $4.7 billion for highways, $605 million for bridges, $1.79 billion for public transits and $384.7 million for airports, which includes $5.1 million for the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
Three local projects were initially listed in House Bill 3684, the House’s proposal on infrastructure: Phase 8 of the U.S. Highway 12 reroute near Touchet, reconstruction of Mojonnier Road near College Place and replacement of the Preston Bridge on U.S. Highway 12 in Waitsburg.
However, specific project allocations were not part of the legislation in the Senate.
Murray’s spokesperson, Charlie Andrews, said most of the proposals in the Senate’s deal have to do with programs that would be allocated through grants.
The bill also calls for funding charging stations for electric vehicles and improving and adding infrastructure for passenger services on railroads.
Murray also called the package the biggest investment in American bridges “since we built the interstate highway system.”
Other local areas that could receive some of the dollars, according to Murray’s office, include the following:
- $1 billion for salmon recovery.
- $65 billion to increase broadband internet access for most Americans.
- $8 billion for wildfire risk reduction.
- $50 billion for protecting and weatherizing infrastructure, specifically in the West, against severe droughts, wildfires and floods
- $65 for new power infrastructure, including thousands of miles of transmission lines
- $55 billion for clean drinking water, including replacing all lead water pipes in the U.S.
Both Murray and Maria Cantwell, Democratic senators representing Washington, joined all other Senate Democrats in voting in favor of the package.
The House must sign off on the bill first. The House was supposed to be back from recess Sept. 20, although House leaders said they expected to return Aug. 23 to begin debating, The Associated Press reported.