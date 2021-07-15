Ballots for the Aug. 3 state primary election are on the way, according to a press release from the Washington Secretary of State’s office.
The 18-day voting period begins Friday, July 16, and lasts through election day, Aug. 3.
For people voting by mail, ballots will include a prepaid-postage return envelope and voters who return their ballots via U.S. mail do not have to pay for a stamp.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 3.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman encourages voters to mail their completed ballots well in advance to ensure their ballots are received on time and their votes counted.
“During this primary election, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on local positions and issues that affect our everyday lives, from mayoral and city council races to school boards, fire districts, and more. I encourage every eligible voter to participate,” Wyman said.
For people returning their ballots via dropbox, dropbox locations can be found at votewa.gov. Voters must place their ballots in an official drop box before 8 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Registered voters can log into votewa.gov to access their personal voting information, view their online voter guide, update their registration, locate ballot drop boxes, and check the status of their ballot.
People with a valid Washington state driver’s license or ID who want to register to vote can visit votewa.gov to fill out a form.
For those who want to become a registered voter and vote in the primary, registrations must be received online or by U.S. mail by Monday, July 26.
After July 26, people registered to vote can review their registration information in person at their county’s elections office during business hours until 8 p.m. Aug. 3.
More voter and election information, including county elections office locations, is available at sos.wa.gov/elections.