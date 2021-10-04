The Walla Walla Valley is expected to experience wetter weather and normal temperatures in October, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
Normal highs for Walla Walla range from 71 degrees at the beginning of October to 56 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows range from 48 to 39 degrees. Normal precipitation for the month has averages 1.68 inches for the last 30 years.
Despite an earlier forecast that temperatures would be above average, September temperatures were about average, averaging 65.4 degrees, 0.2 degrees higher than normal.
Daily highs in September were 0.5 degrees below normal, while daily lows averages 0.8 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded last month was 89 degrees on Sept. 5. The coldest temperature was 45 degrees, recorded on the first of the month. The highest wind gust was 32 mph on September 27.
The valley continues to experience a much dryer year than average. Precipitation in the valley this year has reached 5.59 inches, which is 8.24 inches below normal. Since last October, Walla Walla has had 11.41 inches of precipitation, which is 9.44 inches below normal.
Precipitation totaled 0.76 inches during September, just barely above normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was seen on four days last month, with the heaviest rainfall of 0.32 inches recorded on Sept. 18.
