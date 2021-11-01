The Walla Walla Valley is expected to experience wetter weather and normal temperatures in November, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
Normal highs for Walla Walla during November range from 56 degrees at the beginning of the month to 42 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows range from 39 to 31 degrees. Normal precipitation for the month has averaged 2.87 inches for the last 30 years.
October was warmer than usual, averaging 53.7 degrees, 0.4 degrees higher than normal.
Both daily highs and lows in October averaged 0.4 degrees below normal. The highest temperature recorded last month was 77 degrees on Oct. 21. The coldest temperature was 32 degrees on Oct. 12. The highest wind gust was 59 mph during a wind storm that knocked down several trees on Oct. 24.
The valley continues to experience a much dryer year than average, with less than half of the normal precipitation. There has been 7.48 inches of precipitation this year, which is 8.03 inches below normal.
Precipitation totaled 1.89 inches in October, just a bit above normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was seen on nine days last month, with the heaviest rainfall of 0.73 inches recorded on October 29.
