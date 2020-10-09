PENDLETON — A woman from Weston was injured after a rear-end collision on Highway 11 Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Renee A. Command, 51, was cited for careless driving, according to a crash report from the agency. Command waived an ambulance ride and was driven by someone else to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. about 7 miles north of Pendleton as an ambulance was coming down the highway with its lights on, en route to another incident.
The vehicle in front of Command, driven by Rosa Rodriguez Moreno, 46, of College Place, began to slow down and move over for the ambulance. According to the report, Command's vehicle then crashed into the back of Rodriguez Moreno's vehicle.
Rodriguez Moreno and her passenger, Martha Hernandez de Saldana, 50, of Milton-Freewater, were reportedly not injured in the crash.
Both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene. The roadway was partially blocked during clean up.