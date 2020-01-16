Weston woman dies in Wednesday snowmobile rollover

WESTON — A 58-year-old Weston woman died Wednesday evening when her snowmobile rolled over on Lieuallen Road.
JoLynn Lieuallen was dead when medics arrived at 5:56 p.m., according to a Umatilla County Sheriff's Office release.
Lieuallen commonly parked her car at her mother's home on Pine Creek Road during poor road conditions and rode a snowmobile to her home, according to family members.
One family member was concerned she hadn't checked in and searched for her, the release stated. He found her unresponsive at the accident and called for help.
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue crews and Umatilla County Sheriff's deputies responded at 5:20 p.m., but needed help getting to the scene.
Due to the "severe winter weather conditions," the release stated, snowmobilers and Mikel Britt, an Umatilla County Electric worker with a snowcat, took first responders to the scene.