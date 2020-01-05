Weston Mountain fire displaces three people, causes lots of damage

WESTON — Three people were displaced from a home after a fire badly damaged property on Hodgson Road just off Highway 204 on Weston Mountain.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue information officer Suzie Reitz wrote in an email that firefighters received the call at 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
Reitz wrote the battle was difficult because there was one narrow road leading to the property and no fire hydrants in the area, which meant tenders had to pump water up to the fire engines.
The fire destroyed a motor home, a fifth-wheel trailer, three personal vehicles, a tractor, a scooter and an ATV. Four small trees were also cut down.
Responding to the blaze were 17 firefighters with one fire engine, two brush trucks, four water tenders, a medical unit and two command vehicles.
An investigation determined the fire was caused by an electrical component failure, according to Reitz.
There were no reported injuries, but the American Red Cross responded to give help to three people who were displaced.