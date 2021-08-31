WESTON — A Weston man was injured in a rollover crash Monday afternoon, Aug. 30, according to Oregon State Police.
According to a crash report from OSP, Raymond L. Goodwin, 73, was the sole person involved in the single-vehicle crash at 2:06 p.m. Monday, about 6 miles east of Weston on Highway 204.
Goodwin told police the wheels of his black Dodge Ram began to go off the roadway, but when he tried to brake and correct course, the cruise control wouldn't turn off and he ended up crossing back over the highway, going over an embankment and rolling into a guardrail, according to the report.
Goodwin received unspecified injuries, but no medical transport was noted in the report.
Goodwin's truck was damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
The guardrail was also damaged in the wreck.