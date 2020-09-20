The last in a series of major and much-needed renovations to the Winn Homestead in Weston, a barn more than a century old, is happening this October.
Winn Homestead was once a farm for crops, livestock and, in more recent times, strawberries. Strawberries, however, became unprofitable because deer moved in and brought the yield down 90%.
Since 2008, the Winns have repurposed the barn as a wedding venue. Crops are still being farmed, but they are tended by other farmers leasing the surrounding property.
George W. Winn built the barn in May 1916 with 30 men taking 30 days and $3,000 to complete.
As part of the project to maintain the historic look, the new owners will line the barn’s Gothic style roof with cedar shingles.
Without grant funding to preserve the site and offset COVID-19 losses, Preston and Arlene Winn fronted $50,000 from their retirement for the project.
The barn’s re-roofing project originally was expected to receive a grant from the Historic Oregon State Funding Office for $20,000 because the barn was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The family had hoped this year’s wedding season would cover the costs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately, neither of those plans worked out.
The couple were newly married when they first took on the debt from the family farm. But through perseverance and dedication, they were able to make the site profitable and did this while maintaining a livelihood. For the first time in their family’s history, the barn can be passed to the next generation debt-free.
As the couple nears retirement, their daughter Kendra Winn Seymour and her husband, Tim, will learn the family business.
“Understanding the debt of the property and what that meant . . . and knowing that if it’s debt-free what a different story that can be, we want that story,” Preston Winn said.
The grantee told them they would not see funding for another three years. The Winns knew they couldn’t wait and let the winter weather damage the barn’s structure.
Matt Wood, a connoisseur of preserving old buildings, was hired as the project contractor.
This year brought many other renovations to the property, with the help of their daughter, son-in-law and grandchild when they moved back in 2019. The wedding season was cut short two years in a row because of the repairs.
In January, the family renovated its original family home into a bridal suite, designed by Kendra Winn Seymour. They used photographs and family memories to restore it to its as-close-as-possible original state.
The foundation was reinforced, and small family artifacts that had been found were used in the décor. The property is filled with memories from families that lived there before.
A common tradition for the family is to reuse materials from the structure. When Arlene and Preston Winn were turning the barn into a wedding venue, they took wood from the horse stalls and made staircases for the entrance and exit.
As part of the converting the barn to the wedding venue, seven layers of wallpaper were torn off and the shiplap from the original walls was used to make sliding barn doors in the modern-looking bridal suite.
The top of the chimney was removed, and bricks dating back to 1875 now lie at the top of the cellar’s front. Preston Winn and a retired mason worked on the project because rocks had been falling out. Black smoke stains can still be seen on some of the bricks.
Preston and Arlene Winn began restoration about 15 years ago. Every year they have continued this effort on the barn and surrounding property. They invested thousands of dollars in preserving the barn, relied on local vendors for materials, according to a release.
“The barn is a really unique structure, and it’s well-maintained, and it’s on the landscape, and many, many people come out and just take pictures of it. Lots of people drive here, and they’re watching for it,” Arlene Winn said. “It’s important not just for us but to the greater community beyond us.”
The barn is a source of pride and falls under their responsibility to ensure it doesn’t fall down, she said. She is very grateful they can do the barn maintenance, something they couldn’t say 20 years ago.
In the process of the transition of ownership, Preston Winn said, “We will be here to lend a hand and to lend a mind.”
“We also know that as it transitions to the next generation, they have visions as well, and we did not want to be in the way, but we also want to be a resource to be able to assist.”
Kendra Winn Seymour has many new ideas for the property and already began her own photography business using the backdrops of her renovation efforts and family history.
She said she loves to see the transformation of how the use of the barn by family and the community shifts over time.
From raising her 4-H animals in the barn, meeting her husband on the property and getting married there, she has many memories connected with the site and is excited to see her daughter experience new uses and memories of the property.
During the barn construction, Arlene Winn said people can drive by to see the construction but need to park on the gravel lot for safety. People cannot enter the grass area.