Weston car show revving up for Saturday

WESTON — Daisy’s Central Station is shifting things into high gear with a first anniversary car show, Pist ‘N Broke on Main, on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The cafe at 100 E. Main St. will be headquarters for 20 cars or more, ranging from “rat rod” race cars to vintage autos, such as a 1957 Silver Hawk Studebaker, said Carrie Sparks, who owns the car-themed eatery with her husband, Robert Sparks.
Since the annual Umatilla County Pioneer Days — traditionally marked by the Pioneer Picnic in Weston — was canceled again this year due to the pandemic, the couple wanted to give the town a fun Saturday event, Carrie Sparks said, noting her 1971 Chevy Vega will be on hand.
“We just wanted people to get out for a while.”
The car show is from noon to 6 p.m. and will award four trophies. There will also be vendors on hand and a watermelon-eating contest, with prizes.
For more information or to register an automobile, call Daisy’s Central Station at 541-566-1047.
Saturday will also feature
the reopening of the commercial kitchen at Elliot Memorial Park on Water Street. In 2020, Weston’s Parks and Recreation Commission remodeled the park’s field house and added $20,000 in commercial appliances, all available for public use.
That event is from 3-6 p.m. and will feature free hotdogs, beverages and ice cream.