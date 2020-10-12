By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Agencies seek input on a proposed bi-state groundwater study in the Walla Walla Basin, the first comprehensive study of its kind to collect data to help inform future water management decisions.
A virtual meeting will provide the public with brief presentations on the groundwater study’s proposed scope and will allow time for questions and feedback.
The meeting will take place from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. People must register online in advance to take part.
Improving understanding of the basin’s groundwater system is needed in both Oregon and Washington, researchers from the Washington Department of Ecology announced.
“Some areas of the basin are experiencing challenges associated with declining groundwater levels in regional aquifers and insufficient flows required for threatened and culturally important fish populations,” according to a release.
In 2017, the Oregon Water Resources Department stopped issuing new permits for certain aquifers and limited future groundwater development.
The department designated the Oregon portion of the Walla Walla Basin as a “Serious Water Management Problem Area,” requiring water rights holders who pump from the basalt aquifers to report their water use annually.
The groundwater study data will help stakeholders in the basin better understand the extent and connectivity of groundwater, the impacts of pumping on groundwater levels and the locations of gaining and losing stream lengths and the volume of water being exchanged in those, according to the release.
The study team will develop a groundwater budget, estimating the amount of water that replenishes the groundwater system and the amount used.
Staff from the Oregon Water Resources Department, the Washington Department of Ecology and U.S. Geological Survey Water Science Centers will host the meeting.