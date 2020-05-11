Wednesday is new date for sidewalk chalk art project at local Providence sites

A rainy forecast Tuesday means the sidewalk chalk art messages planned at Providence St. Mary Medical Center will be postponed one day, from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to a release.
The community and all of the hospital's caregivers are encouraged to participate in the event to cover sidewalks around its facilities with chalk messages of gratitude in celebration of National Health Care Week, said Kathleen Obenland, director of communications.
From 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, chalk sticks will be placed on the sidewalks around the hospital and clinics at Providence St. Mary and Providence Southgate Medical Park.
Using chalk sticks placed on the sidewalk participants may leave messages or images on the sidewalks. Participants are asked to take the chalk they use with them when they are done, not to share chalk, and to maintain social distancing.
The intent is to surround Providence caregivers with messages of love, support, appreciation and encouragement as they work to provide care to Walla Walla through these difficult times, Obenland said.