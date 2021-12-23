Travel may get tricky headed into the holidays, with weather advisories across the Pacific Northwest as winter storms are projected to buffet Washington and Oregon over the next 7-10 days.
Major holiday traffic combined with predictions of heavy snowfall could mean big travel problems on Snoqualmie Pass beginning Thursday evening through the Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service and Washington State Department of Transportation officials.
“It’s certainly better to arrive a bit early than to risk arriving late due to heavy traffic or weather,” said WSDOT spokesperson Barbara LaBoe. “From the middle of this week through this weekend, you can expect heavier traffic (on Snoqualmie Pass).”
The Oregon Department of Transportation recommends that drivers review winter weather travel tips at ubne.ws/32nDHyn.
Mountain passes
The 3,015-foot elevation Interstate 90 pass through the Cascade Mountains was wet but clear of snow Tuesday afternoon, according to WSDOT’s mountain pass web page, which continuously updates conditions on the state’s passes.
Heavy snow is predicted Thursday night into Friday, with 10 to 14 inches possible overnight and new snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches predicted Friday.
The heavy snow was expected to arrive a day earlier on U.S. Highway 12 at White Pass, with a winter storm watch in effect there from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.
Heavy snow is possible above 3,000 feet, with total snow accumulations between 5 and 23 inches possible during the 24-hour period. The summit of White Pass is approximately 4,500 feet in elevation.
Tracking road conditions
People can monitor Washington road conditions on WSDOT’s website, app, email alerts, social media accounts, by calling 511 or listening to 530 AM or 1610 AM on the radio. In Oregon, travelers can check road conditions at tripcheck.com or by calling 511.
Any potential closure of Snoqualmie or other mountain passes would be posted on all of these places, LaBoe said.
She also encouraged people to drive cautiously in winter conditions and to use tire chains when required.
“Most of our closures are due to driver behavior more than due to conditions,” LaBoe added.
Additional helpful online resources are WSDOT’s travel times charts, which use historical information to help drivers plan the best times to travel.
Those charts show midday hours on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 24, to be “moderate to heavy traffic” on I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum. Drivers should expect congestion and stop-and-go traffic between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 — regardless of weather conditions.
“We ask people to use that tool to plan their travel and to avoid the heaviest traffic times if possible,” she said. “If you alter your travel plans, it can make it an easier trip for yourself and for others who can’t alter their travel time.”
LaBoe noted no charts are available for Interstate 5 at the Canadian border this year because it only recently reopened, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination entry requirements make it difficult to forecast travel patterns.
State Route 123 Cayuse Pass, SR 410 Chinook Pass and SR 20 North Cascades Highway have all closed for the season and are not available for holiday travel, LaBoe added. These passes close every winter due to avalanche danger, poor road conditions, lack of snow storage areas and no nearby emergency response services.
Weather and gas prices
Though the snow that covered the Central and Eastern Washington earlier this week has since melted, a white Christmas may still be in the cards for the Walla Walla Valley, with a chance of snow in coming days, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for the Walla Walla Regional Airport weather station includes a 30% chance of snow Thursday night, a 30% chance of snow after 10 a.m. Friday morning and a chance of snow throughout the rest of the weekend.
Gasoline prices have fallen slightly in the month, averaging $3.71 per gallon in Walla Walla as of Thursday, Dec. 23, according to the American Automobile Association. This compares with a statewide average price of $3.85 per gallon and a national average price of $3.30 per gallon, according to the GasBuddy.com website
“For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron (COVID-19) cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. “The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new COVID cases slow down.”
Preparing your home for winter
As important as it is to prepare for icy roads, officials with the Oregon state Office of Emergency Management urge the public to consider hazards at home as well.
With extremely cold temperatures predicted for next week, the office is highlighting the need to check in on neighbors and vulnerable populations, especially if the power goes out or the roads become impassable.
“Our state has already experienced a number of weather-related emergencies this year, emphasizing the importance of taking action now to be prepared for what’s next,” said Deputy Director Matt Marheine. “Winter storms mean increased risk for those traveling as well as those staying home for the holiday.”
People should proactively prepare to be self-sufficient for at least two weeks during any emergency or disaster, including severe winter weather conditions, by having supplies of water, food and other vital items available.
Officials at the Office of Emergency Management also urge residents to heat their homes safely.
Generators, grills, camp stoves and other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices should never be used inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or other partially enclosed area. Other common hazards when using alternate sources for electricity, heating or cooking include electric shock and fire.
If a shelter cannot be safely heated, warming centers are available in many counties. Centers can be found by dialing 211.
Snow, ice and wind can damage cell towers; emergency supplies should include a battery-operated radio that can tune into public broadcast stations for weather updates.
Residents should also take steps to prevent frozen pipes, which can explode and cause property damage. According to the American Red Cross and State Farm Insurance, residents should drain water from swimming pools, outdoor hoses and sprinkler supply lines. Indoor valves supplying outdoor faucets should be closed and the water drained.
Freezing is most likely in unheated areas like the basement, attic, garage and crawlspace, and pipes running through these areas should be insulated. During cold snaps, let water trickle through the pipes overnight.
“We want to help ensure folks have the resources and information needed to do what they can to keep themselves, their families and communities safe,” Marheine said.
“We can all do our part to make sure the memories made throughout the holidays are memorable for the right reasons.”
